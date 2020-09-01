'Walang rest': Año recalls second fight with COVID-19

MANILA - Interior Sec. Eduardo Año's second battle with the novel coronavirus started after he was infected in Camp Crame, the Philippine National Police's headquarters in Quezon City.

The vice-chair of the National Task Force against COVID-19 pandemic tested positive again for the virus on Aug. 15, months after he was first infected in March.

"May opisina ako doon sa Crame, at late ko lang nalaman nagkaroon pala talaga ng transmission doon. In fact, halos lahat ng security ko, lahat ng mga kasama ko sa opisina sa Crame, ay tinamaan lahat," Año, who oversees the PNP, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Tuesday.

"I didn't know that but I used to have my meetings in Crame. I was there Aug. 7 and I had meetings. So may mga infected na pala na mga kasama kong PNP doon. Noong nagtest sa swab test, at nag-positive ako, sinabject sila lahat sa tests. 'Yun pala lahat sila positive," he said.

Año said his second infection was tougher than his first fight with COVID-19, in which he was asymptomatic or had no symptoms of the deadly disease.

"This time, in-advise kasi ako ng doctor na magpa-confine ako. Karamihan kasi ng mga second-time ay serious o critical kaagad ano. Mai-intubate agad kapag second time," he said.

"At that time, may mga symptoms na rin ako na lumalabas na para na akong may trangkaso. So true enough.

"Nung na-admit ako nang midnight ng Aug. 15, pagdating ng Aug. 18, 19 at 20, lumabas lahat ng symptoms. Sabay-sabay iyon e," Año said.

He however was never in critical situation even as he coughed all day.

"Mas mataas oxygen levels ko so hindi ako kailangan iintubate. But the symptoms, lalo na 'yung ubo, talagang 24 hours 'yung ubo na walang tigil. Walang rest ano. You don't know pano ka makatulong...pag-gising mo, ubo ka nanaman," Año said.

The Cabinet official said he's recovering from the virus, while his security detail and colleagues in Camp Crame are fine, and that their 14-day mandatory quarantine will end on Wednesday.

Año was the first member of President Rodrigo Duterte's Cabinet to be infected with COVID-19. He recovered from the disease, based on two negative test results, on April 8 and 13, before he tested positive again.