State auditors flag Office of Solicitor General over questionable P1.1-M travel expenses

MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on its local and foreign travel expenses in 2019 amounting to over P1.1 million with alleged lack of documentation.

"The grant and liquidation of cash advances amounting to P1,169,121.61 for local and foreign travels were not supported with requisite documents," the commission said in its annual report.

State auditors noted that the liquidation reports of 17 officers and employees of OSG were not properly documented, in violation of COA Circular 2012-001 which states that the head of agency should certify the necessity of travel expenses which exceeded the prescribed rate per day.

State auditors also cited Presidential Decree 1445 which states that claims against government funds shall be supported with complete documentation.

"The audit team is not precluded from requiring additional documents if they deem it fit under the circumstances," the report said.

Among the documents not submitted were the certification of the agency head, certificates of participation or attendance and training reports.

The report said that in the exit interview, the OSG agreed to follow audit rules by submitting necessary documents.

"We recommended and management agreed to instruct the chief accountant to ensure the completeness of supporting documents in the liquidation reports before submitting the same to the audit team for final disposition in audit," the report said.

The Solicitor General Jose Calida's office received a copy of the audit report on June 16, 2020, COA said.

This is not the first time COA castigated Calida's office over its alleged excessive travels.

In its 2018 audit report on the OSG, the state audit agency said a total of P7.128 million was spent on plane tickets for foreign travel without complete documents such as three quotations from travel agencies or its equivalent, contrary to provisions of the Audit Code of the Philippines.

