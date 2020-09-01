Senado pinakakasuhan si Duque, iba pang dawit umano sa katiwalian sa PhilHealth

MAYNILA — Inilabas na ng Senado nitong Martes ang resulta ng naging imbestigasyon nila sa mga sinasabing katiwalian sa Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Walong kasalukuyan at dating mga opisyal ng PhilHealth ang nanguna sa listahan ng mga inirekomenda ng Senate Committee of the Whole na kasuhan ng sari-saring reklamo sa Department of Justice at Office of the Ombudsman.

Sa kanyang sponsorship speech para sa report, binigyang-diin ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III ang estado ng pondo ngayon ng PhilHealth na dapat sana ay matatag sa gitna ng matinding krisis ng pandemya.

Tinukoy ni Sotto ang mga nadiskubreng maling paggamit ng mahigit sa P14 bilyon para sa interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) fund kung saan ang dapat na pang-COVID-19 cases lang na pondo sa mga pagamutan ay napunta rin sa dialysis at maternity cases.

Rekomendasyon ni Sotto, sampahan ng kasong kriminal ang mga sumusunod:

Francisco Duque III, Department of Health Secretary and PhilHealth Board chair

Ricardo Morales, resigned PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Officer

Rodolfo Del Rosario JR., resigned PhilHealth Vice President for Legal Sector

Jovita Aragona, Senior Vice President for Information Management Sector

Calixto Gabuya Jr., acting Senior Manager, Information Technology and Management Department

Renato Limsiaco Jr., Senior Vice President for Fund Management Sector

Israel Francis Pargas, Senior Vice President for Health Finance Policy Sector

Iba pa ito sa administrative case laban kina PhilHealth Senior Vice President Dennis Mas at Morales.

"PhilHealth is hemorrhaging because of [the] inefficient running of the corporation, compounded by the corrupt practices inside," ani Sotto.

Agad ding pinagtibay sa plenaryo ang committee chairman’s report ni Sotto.

Plano itong isumite agad sa Task Force PhilHealth at Office of the Ombudsman para sa kaukulang aksyon.

—Ulat ni Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News