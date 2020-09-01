Reshuffle of gov't execs limited to Customs, PhilHealth: Palace

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte's directive to reshuffle executives of select government agencies is limited only to the Bureau of Customs and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp., Malacañang said Tuesday.

Contrary to Duterte's earlier pronouncement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the National Bureau of Investigation is excluded from the reshuffle.

"Iyong tinukoy na reshuffling kagabi ay reshuffling sa Customs at sa PhilHealth. Hindi po kasama ang NBI," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(The reshuffling mentioned by the President last night referred to the Customs and PhilHealth. The NBI is not included.)

In a public address Monday night, Duterte said he wanted to see a reshuffle of different regional offices within the next two to three days.

The President added that those who refuse to leave their posts must report to the Palace.

Duterte's order comes days after he vowed to go after corrupt officials in PhilHealth, and after he chastised a former Customs official for supposedly being corrupt.