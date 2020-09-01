PH logs 3,483 additional COVID-19 cases; total reaches 224,264

MANILA (Update) — The Philippines on Tuesday confirmed 3,483 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the cumulative total to 224,264 as new quarantine classifications in different parts of the country began to take effect.

The additional cases, based on tests done by 93 out of 110 operational labs, were mostly from Metro Manila (1,824), while the rest were from Laguna (223), Cavite (184), Rizal (161), and Batangas (126).

Majority or 92% of these additional cases were from the last 2 weeks.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Tacloban City and Bacolod City under general community quarantine (GCQ) for the entire month of September, while Iligan City in Lanao del Norte is placed under modified enhanced community quarantine for the same period.

The rest of the country will remain under modified GCQ this month.

With 464 additional recovered patients and 39 new COVID-related deaths, the active cases stood at 62,655.

The total number of recoveries is 158,012, while the death toll climbed to 3,597.

Majority of the deaths (34 out of 39) were from the month of August. Almost half of the additional deaths are from Metro Manila (18 fatalities), and the rest are from Region 4A (9) and Region 6 (5).

Thirty-eight duplicate cases were removed from the previous tally, including 11 tagged as recovered.

“Moreover, there were three (3) cases that were previously reported as recovered but after final validation, they were deaths,” the DOH said in its bulletin.

The Philippines has been logging more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases daily since late July, following the easing of quarantine measures and the gradual opening up of the economy.

The highest was 6,880 reported on Aug. 10.

The DOH has attributed the continued increase in cases to community transmission and the country’s expanded testing for the disease. But daily tests remained in the range of 30,000 to 40,000 a day since mid-July.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics

From around 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in March, the Philippines logged an additional 6,000 cases in April, 9,000 in May, 19,000 in June, 55,000 in July and 128,000 in August, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The UP OCTA group said they expect cases in the Philippines to reach 330,000 to 375,000 by the end of September.

The Philippines’ first confirmed coronavirus infection was recorded on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged. By mid-March, the government started imposing strict quarantine measures.

Almost 25.5 million people have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard. Of those, 850,000 have died and 16.8 million have recovered.