Month-long quarantine schemes better for stability, says Malacañang

Bikers traverse a designated bike lane along East Avenue in Quezon City on August 23, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA-- Imposing a month-long quarantine system will allow local government units to pursue "stability" in terms of COVID-19 policies on the ground, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The Philippines for the first time adopted a month-long community quarantine classification for September as it veers away from the 15-day system since the start of pandemic lockdowns in mid-March.

Previously, the government routinely revises community quarantine classifications of parts of the country every 15 days.

"Minabuti na po ng IATF (inter-agency task force) na gawing isang buwan para magkaroon ng stability ‘no iyong iba’t ibang mga lokal na pamahalaan. Napakahirap po kasi kung magbabago ang rules every two weeks," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said during a Palace press briefing.

(The IATF decided to impose a month-long quarantine to give local governments stability.)

"Parang mas mayroon pong continuity kung one month," he added.

(It seems that there will be more continuity if it's one month.)

The Philippines employs a 4-level community quarantine scheme ranging from the strictest enhanced community quarantine to the most relaxed modified general community quarantine (MGCQ).

The quarantine level dictates the type of business activities allowed in a certain area, as well as travel restrictions.

From Sept. 1 to 30, only Iligan City will be under the second strictest quarantine level---modified enhanced community quarantine.

The National Capital Region, the provinces of Bulacan and Batangas, and the cities of Tacloban and Bacolod will remain under general community quarantine while the rest of the Philippines will be under MGCQ.