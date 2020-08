Courtesy of Phivolcs website

MANILA - A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Davao Oriental late Monday night, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic tremor struck at 11:15 p.m. approximately 34 kilometers southeast of Manay town with a depth of 108 km.

No instrumental intensities were recorded.

Phivolcs said damage to structure or aftershocks are not expected.