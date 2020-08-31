Gierran vows to restore public trust, confidence in PhilHealth

MANILA - The new chief of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has vowed to restore public trust and confidence on the embattled state health insurer.

Dante Gierran, who was named new PhilHealth president and chief executive officer Monday, said he is aware of the difficulty of the task at hand.

"As a matter of fact, I did not apply for the position because I know it's a very tough job but you know, just like a good soldier...I'm also a good soldier. I'm one who would not back out from a mission, and this is a mission," he said during a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte and the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force.

"All I have to do is to restore the trust and confidence of our people to PhilHealth. Restoring the trust and confidence of our people to PhilHealth is equivalent to restoring the trust and confidence to our government, to the governance," Gierran said.

He thanked Duterte for appointing him as PhilHealth chief.

"Thank you very much for giving me the privilege to serve our people. This a privilege that is not offered to anybody, and this is an honor for me," he said.

Gierran replaced retired Brig. Gen. Ricardo Morales who resigned last week amid allegations of corruption in the state-led insurer even as the country goes through health and economic crises due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to his appointment as new PhilHealth chief, Gierran served as NBI director. He retired from the post earlier this year.