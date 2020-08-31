Duterte: 'Revolutionary government' talks should be in public

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that discussions about the revolutionary government being proposed by a group of his supporters should be in public, and not in secret.

"Sabi ko nga, 'yung revolutionary government should not be discussed in sub rosa (in secrecy). It should be discussed publicly. Including the military, they should be able to say what (they want to say)," he said in a recorded public briefing aired late evening.

"If they do not want it...o kung may gusto silang pagbabago, let's hear them out."

Duterte earlier rejected talks of a revolutionary government, saying he does not know its advocates, who are members of the so-called Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committee.

"Madami ngayon ang naglalabas na revolutionary government tapos ako ang sinasabi na... Wala akong pakialam niyan, wala akong kilala na mga tao na yan at hindi ko yan trabaho," he earlier said in a speech.

Duterte however has previously met with its members.

On March 21, 2018, Duterte graced and delivered a speech at the group's national convention. Malacañang even published photos of the said event.

Advocates of the revolutionary government initiative have drawn flak for pushing it as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, the Armed Forces, and the Philippine National Police have rejected the initiative in separate statements.