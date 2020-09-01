Cascolan is PNP officer-in-charge once Gamboa bows out: Palace

Police Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the Philippine National Police Deputy Chief for Administration. File

MANILA - The Philippine National Police will temporarily be placed under the care of Gen. Camilo Cascolan, the institution's Deputy Chief for Administration once its chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa, retires Wednesday, Malacañang said.

“What we can announce is tungkol sa retirement po ni General Gamboa, I’m sure na magiging OIC pa lang po ay si General Cascolan,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said.

(What we can announce is once Gen. Gamboa retires, Gen. Cascolan will surely be the OIC.)

Gamboa is set to retire on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Cascolan also served as OIC of the police force after Gamboa was injured in a helicopter crash.

Roque said he was informed of President Rodrigo Duterte's choice for the next police chief but was told to withhold the announcement.

"Mayroon na pong pangalan na initially ibinigay pero I was told i-hold muna ang announcement,” Roque said.

(I was given a name but was instructed to put the announcement on hold.)