33,000 college-level kids of OFWs to get P30,000 assistance

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday that some 33,000 children of overseas Filipino workers who are in college would get a one-time P30,000 cash assistance.

In a taped speech, Duterte said government has allotted P1 billion to finance the subsidy, which would be given to dependents of "displaced, non-returning, repatriated or deceased OFWs due to COVID-19."

The beneficiary must be enrolled or intends to enroll in a state or local university and college, or a private institution recognized by the Commission on Higher Education, the chief executive said.

"Ang tulong po sa edukasyon sa mga anak niyo (The help we can give for your children's education) is a one-time grant of P30,000. The project will be allotted with the amount of P1 billion, which will benefit about 33,000 students from OFW families," Duterte said.

The project will be organized by CHED's Unified Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education, the Department of Labor and Employment, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana reported to Duterte that around 174,000 OFWs have been repatriated since April.

In his most recent State of the Nation Address, Duterte asked the CHED to provide scholarships to dependents of OFWs whose livelihood were affected by the coronavirus pandemic.