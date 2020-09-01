16 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total now at 10,086

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 climbed to 10,086 on Tuesday, with 16 new additional cases recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,157, however, are currently being treated for the disease as 6,174 of those infected have recovered, and 755 have died.

The DFA reported 47 new recoveries, and no new fatality on Tuesday.

01 September 2020



On this first day of September, the DFA reports, for the 4th consecutive day, no new COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad. A surge of 47 new recoveries was recorded in Asia and the Pacific and Europe, (1/3)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/yYQfv0uIKf — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) September 1, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 350 in the Asia Pacific, 312 in Europe, 2,332 in the Middle East and Africa, and 163 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 224,264 people. The tally includes 3,597 deaths, 158,012 recoveries, and 62,655 active cases.

- With a report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News