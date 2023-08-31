MANILA — Several Filipino senators on Thursday rejected a new Chinese map that claims parts of the West Philippine Sea.

China released its "standard map" this week that included its unilateral claims in the sea, which overlap with parts of the Philippines' exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Taiwan, and India’s northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin region, noted Sen. Risa Hontiveros.

“China is delusional. Wala na sa huwisyo itong Tsina. Kung ano-ano nalang ang ginagawa para mang-angkin ng mga teritoryong hindi naman sa kanya. This ‘map’ is Beijing’s desperate attempt to assert its lies and propaganda,” Hontiveros said in a statement.

(China is not in the right state of mind. It does just about anything to claim territory that it does not own.)

India and Malaysia, whose EEZ was also included in the map, have both rejected China's latest move.



Hontiveros said she hoped the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) would file a diplomatic protest against the map.

"Kung mas maraming mga bansa ang tumutol sa mapang ito, mas maitutuwid natin ang kasinungalingan ng Tsina,” the senator said.

(The more countries that oppose this, the greater our chance to correct China's lie.)

The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries… pic.twitter.com/bmtriz2Yqe — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 28, 2023





Sen. Chiz Escudero added, "They (China) can issue however many maps they want to issue. It does not affect us nor does it impinge on the Arbitral Ruling in our favor. Any unilateral declaration by a State has no weight nor standing in international law."

"We are not under any obligation to recognize the territorial claims of other countries. It is important to concentrate on our own position: on the extent of our territorial claims as well as maritime zones," said Sen. Koko Pimentel.



Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the map was "a routine practice in China’s exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law."

"We hope relevant sides can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over-interpreting the issue," he said in a briefing.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea -- through which trillions of dollars in trade pass annually -- despite an international court ruling that Beijing's entitlement has no legal basis.

Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Brunei also have overlapping claims in parts of the sea, while the United States sends naval vessels through it to assert freedom of navigation in international waters.

In recent years, China has ramped up development of artificial islands and outfitted some with military facilities and runways.

The Philippines has also accused China of harassing its vessels.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

