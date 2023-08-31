Residents navigate a flooded road in Macabebe, Pampanga on August 8, 2023. Heavy rains brought by typhoon Egay and Falcon as well as the enhance southwest monsoon caused many parts of Pampanga and Bulacan flooded for almost a month. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Malacañang suspended government work and classes in all levels in Metro Manila on Thursday afternoon due to the rains brought by the southwest monsoon enhanced by typhoons.

Based on Memorandum Circular No. 29, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said classes and work in the public sector were suspended from 3 p.m.

"Those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services," the memorandum read.

"The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads," it added.

Three tropical cyclones are enhancing the southwest monsoon or habagat in the Philippines, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days, weather bureau PAGASA said earlier in the day.

The bad weather caused flooding in parts of Metro Manila.