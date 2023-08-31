Palace: Classes, gov't work in NCR suspended Sept. 1 due to bad weather

MANILA (UPDATED)- Malacanang suspended work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila for Friday due to bad weather.

The order was issued under Memorandum Circular No. 30 signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Thursday.

Government agencies that focus on basic and health services, rescue response and other important operations are exempt from the suspension, the memo read.

Work in private firms and offices are left to the discretion of their management, the Palace said.

According to Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, suspension of classes at all levels in Metro Manila include public and private schools.

Luzon residents were advised Thursday to prepare for heavy rainfall and possible floods and landslides, as the southwest monsoon (habagat) will bring rains in the next three days on the island.

In its 5 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon is currently enhanced by super typhoon Saola (Goring), which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, severe tropical storm Hanna (Haikui), and tropical storm Kirogi, which is currently outside PAR.

