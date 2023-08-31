MANILA -- Nearly 200 families are now staying at evacuation centers in the municipality of San Mateo in Rizal due to floods brought on by southwest monsoon rains.

Constancio Patiño said she and her grandson came to the evacuation center as early as 7 in the morning out of fear that the river near their house in Barangay Sta. Ana would overflow.

“Pag malakas kasi ang ulan, pag tuloy-tuloy na, kami, hindi na kami natutulog nyan kasi kinakabahan ako,” said Patiño.

Grade 8 student Jamaica Gabuya meanwhile brought along her modules as they fled to the evacuation center.

“Kailangan po namin sa school kasi po kung hindi namin dadalhin, papagalitan po kami ni teacher,” she said.

The chief of San Mateo’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said he is glad that residents are practicing preemptive evacuation.

He said they will conduct forced evacuations when the water level at the Batasan river reaches 20 meters.