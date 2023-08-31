President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Facebook page

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Thursday conferred the Presidential Order of Merit on Trade Assistant Secretary Allan Gepty

for his role as the Philippines’ lead trade negotiator in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement.

In his speech in Malacañang, Marcos, Jr. described Gepty as an “invaluable force in the negotiations and the eventual ratification” of the RCEP, which “included the Philippines into the biggest trade bloc in the world.”

“This should open opportunities for Filipinos and the Philippine companies to export trade and services to a market exceeding 2 billion people that are within the RCEP region,” Marcos, Jr. said during the ceremony in the Palace.

Under the RCEP, “the Philippines will be able to source raw materials and intermediate goods from fellow RCEP countries, process products locally, and then export those products back out to other RCEP countries at a preferential rate,” the President said.

Marcos said the Philippines' participation in RCEP would boost the country's linkages in regional supply chains.

“[It will] serve as a catalyst for attracting more foreign direct investments into the country," said the President.

Gepty, along with National Scientist Dr. Carmencita Padilla “exemplify what it means to be a public servant,“ Marcos said.

"Their service goes above and beyond typical duties and responsibilities and their achievements have created and will continue to create a positive and lasting impact,” he said.

RCEP is the largest regional free trade agreement in the world, accounting for 30 percent of the world's population, 29 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), 29 percent of trade, and 33 percent of global inward investments in 2020, the Department of Finance earlier said.

The Senate approved the ratification of the country's RCEP membership last Feb. 21.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM