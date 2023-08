Ipo Dam releases water after levels breach 'normal high'

MANILA – The Ipo Dam began to release water at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

As of 10 a.m., the dam’s level has reached 101.13 meters, which is higher than its normal high water level of 101 meters.

The level, according to PAGASA hydrologist Sonia Serrano, has prompted the dam's operators to release water.

“Magpapakawala po siya. Ang inital discharge is 61 cubic meters per second. Sila na po ang nakakaalam kung ibababa pa po nila nang husto,” she said.

Serrano added that since the Ipo Dam is also near to the Angat Dam, areas that may be affected will be more or less similar to when latter releases water.

These include Norzagaray, Angat, San Rafael, Baliwag, Bustos, Pulilan, Plaridel and Hagonoy.

Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for any possibility of evacuation.

“Maghanda tayo ng mga kailangan natin bitbitin at kailangan na pagkain kung sakaling lilikas tayo ng lugar na malapit sa ilog. Kailangan din po nating magingat kung sakaling magpakawala ang ating mga dams para masiguro yung safety natin," she said.

Should the southwest monsoon continue to bring heavy rainfall, PAGASA said Ipo Dam may opt to continue releasing water until it meets the normal high water level or even lower.