MANILA -- The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is not pushing for constitutional reform even if it has a P30 million budget for decentralization and constitutional reform advocacy campaign in 2024.

Kabataan Rep. Raoul Manuel called out the DILG for the allocation as he tried to get the DILG to confirm that Charter change is a priority of the administration within the president's term.

DILD Undersecretary Marlo Iringan clarified that they are pushing for devolution instead of constitutional reform.

"What we are now focusing on is not exactly decentralization but devolution in light of the Supreme Court ruling that came out in 2018. This will be part of the effort of the DILG to strengthen the capacities for local government unit to further absorb functions and services provided in Section 17 of the Local Government Code," Iringan said.

Manuel however pointed out that this is not reflected in the name of the budgetary item.

"Linawin ko lang kasi ang pangalan po ng budget item ay decentralization I quote 'decentralization and constitutional reform advocacy campaign' end of quote," Manuel said.

But the DILG insisted they are not advocating for Charter change.

"This program is a carry over from our previous budget... Right because right now there really is no push for constitutional reform," Iringan replied.

"Although yung title sinasabi ko nga sa kanila medyo hindi angkop nang kaunti pero part po ito ng pag-aaral po namin ng iba ibang attached agency ng DILG," DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos also said.

"What we are proposing for 2024 are activities and studies for the amendment of the local government code of 1991 because for 32 years there has been no amendments to the provisions." Iringan added.