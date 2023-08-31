97 localities in BARMM deemed as 'areas of concerns' ahead of brgy polls

Over 119 cities and municipalities in the Bangsamoro Region, 97 or 81.5 percent have been categorized by the Philippine National Police as "areas of concern" ahead of the barangay and SK elections

PNP officials said Thursday that among these, 22 fall under the green category, indicating no security concerns.

There are 36 areas categorized as yellow, or areas with security concerns.

At least 29 are classified as having immediate security concerns, and 32 are deemed to have grave security concerns.

Since the start of the election period on Monday, the PNP has established 146 Comelec checkpoints throughout the region in these areas.

The Bangsamoro police are set to deploy 7,436 personnel across the region.

Police Lt. Col. Jibin Bongcayao of BARMM PNP, said "this data may change as the election is fast approaching coz we will be validating and revalidating this data with our counterparts from the Armed Forces of the Philippines."

More than 2,740,00 registered voters are expected to participate in the October 30 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in the Bangsamoro region.

The positions for village chairs, village councilors, Sangguniang Kabataan Chairs, and SK councilors will be contested in 2,527 villages across the region, and the voting will take place at 1,156 voting centers.

In a "Special Geographic Area" consisting of 63 barangays, nearly 125,000 registered voters are expected to cast their votes at 67 voting centers, where 553 polling precincts are located. The PNP categorized these as areas with grave security concerns or under the red category.

The Certificate of Candidacy (COC) filing started on Tuesday. It will continue until Saturday, Sept. 2.

—Report from Lerio Bompat

