1 person missing due to Goring; 305,000 affected: NDRRMC

Authorities monitor the water level of a river in Cagayan as Typhoon Goring brushes the province and other parts of northern Luzon on Aug. 29, 2023. Courtesy: Cagayan Provincial Information Office

One person remains missing in Western Visayas due to super typhoon Goring, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said on Thursday.

In its 8 a.m. situational report, the NDRRMC said the information is still for validation.



A total of 305,481 individuals or 85,395 families have been affected by Goring in 1,152 barangays in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region.



Of the affected population, 38,021 individuals or 10,468 families are staying in 469 evacuation centers, while 30,702 individuals or 7,880 families are taking shelter in other places.



The NDRRMC said 162 houses were partially damaged while 85 more were totally destroyed.

Damage to infrastructure has amounted to P41 million.



The NDRRMC also monitored 187 flooding incidents, 14 landslides, 4 fallen trees, 3 tornadoes or strong winds, a river swelling incident, a vehicular accident, and a maritime incident.



Power interruptions were experienced in 44 cities and municipalities. At present, electricity supply has been restored in 38 of those areas. Water supply problems were also experienced in 2 areas.



A total of 186 classes and 50 work schedules were suspended due to Goring, the disaster agency added.



Assistance worth P11 million was given to affected individuals so far. These include family food packs, hygiene kits, sleeping kits and financial assistance.