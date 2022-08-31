The chief of police of Ampatuan town, Maguindanao was killed in an ambush on August 30, 2022. Contributed photo

MANILA — The suspects in the ambush-slay of Ampatuan, Maguindanao police chief P/Lt. Reynaldo Samson and another officer have been identified, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

In a statement, the PNP said that it is now conducting hot pursuit operations against six suspects in the ambush.

"We already have the identity of the suspects and our personnel are working double time to bring justice to where it should be," PNP Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said.

"We ask for the public to be vigilant in their surrounding and report any suspicious-looking men in their area," he added.

Aside from Samson, P/Cpl. Salipuden Endab was also killed in the ambush that took place Tuesday in Ampatuan's Barangay Poblacion.

Two other cops were hurt: PCpl. Rogelio Dela Cuesta Jr. and PCpl. Marc Clint Dayaday.

The PNP said the police officers were about to serve warrants of arrest for robbery with violence against or intimidation of persons when they were ambushed by armed men.

“They were fulfilling their duties as law enforcers when confronted with such violent action. Their loyalty to their commitment to serve and protect the nation will be remembered,” Azurin said.

The chief expressed his sympathy to the victims and their families.

The PNP had earlier said that it is "intensifying efforts" in bringing the suspects to justice following the ambush-slay.

