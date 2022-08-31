Robin Padilla elected as PDP-Laban's second highest official

Sen. Robin Padilla. Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Robin Padilla has been elected as acting executive vice president of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the dominant political party during the previous administration.

Padilla is now the "second highest party official" albeit in an acting capacity, "until the next election of National Officers in a National Assembly held for that purpose," said the PDP-Laban.

It said an Aug. 29 resolution that "fully nominated and duly appointed" Padilla to the post was affirmed on Monday by the PDP-Laban national council chaired by party chairman, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Padilla replaced Karlo Nograles, who resigned after being appointed as the chairman of the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

In 2021, the PDP-Laban was split into 2 factions led by former Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi and Sen. Koko Pimentel, son of one of the founders.

The Cusi faction, where Duterte belongs, endorsed then-candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s presidential bid.

