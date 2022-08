Sen. Bong Revilla. Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla is now recovering after undergoing a procedure Wednesday following an "unbearable abdominal pain" earlier in the day.

In a medical bulletin, Revilla's office said that the senator was brought to the emergency room of St. Luke’s Medical Center-Global City at 5 a.m. and underwent a procedure at 2:30 p.m.

Revilla was suffering from ureteral stones that caused his pain and nausea, his office said.

RELATED VIDEO