PNP denies police scalawags returned under Marcos Jr.'s term

MANILA — Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. on Wednesday denied that police scalawags have become rampant in the force under the current administration, after recent reports that cops themselves were involved in crimes.

Azurin said social media may have helped in the reporting of erring cops.

"Siguro 'yung pagbabalik ng mga scalawags sa ating mga kapulisan ay masasabi nating hindi naman gaano totoo 'yun sa aking pananaw," Azurin told reporters in a Palace briefing when asked about rogue cops.

"Without 'yung mga information na nire-report ng ating different sectors ng community, really the PNP would not know kung sino ang mga pasaway sa amin," he said.

The police chief urged the public to report to them incidents where cops could be possibly involved.

He also cited the importance of church leaders in reporting police scalawags, most especially in the National Capital Region.

These erring policemen will be given the option to retire early from service if they are "incorrigible." Those who could be reformed would be given the chance to change through training, he added.

"I-correct na natin para sa gano'n ay hindi siya lumala," said Azurin.

"Ako, I always believe na walang pumasok na pulis, o walang pumasok sa gobyerno na ang layunin niya sa gobyerno ay masama. But along the way, for whatever reason ay medyo napapawalang landas ang ating kapulisan."

"We really need the cooperation of all sectors in the community. Sabi ko nga ay pagtulong-tulungan natin na sugpuin ang krimen sa ating barangay... At the end of the day, pulis ang magle-lead at magpapatupad ng batas para sa kaayusan at katahimikan ng ating lugar," he said.

In mid-August, three police officers of the Ermita Police Station in Manila were arrested for alleged extortion.

This week, a police and his cohorts were caught in Quezon City for supposedly stealing P471,940 worth of copper cable from a telecom company.

On Sunday, a police was found playing in a casino in Pasay City. Government officials are prohibited to gamble in casinos.

P/BGen. Warren de Leon of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group had said their internal cleansing is ongoing.