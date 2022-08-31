MANILA — The Philippines recorded 1,558 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to latest data from the Department of Health (DOH), raising the country's total to 3,880,229.

This is the lowest daily tally in over a month, or since July 12, noted ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido.

Forty-one new deaths were also reported, raising the total number of people in the country who succumbed to the respiratory disease to 61,814.

Active cases stood at 24,181, the lowest since July 21, while those who recovered from the illness have now reached 3,794,234.

Of the newly reported infections, 580 are from Metro Manila.

Guido said the positivity rate from August 28 to 30 is at 11.8 percent.

From Aug. 22 to 28, the country recorded a daily average of 2,752 coronavirus infections, which is 19 percent lower compared to the previous week's, the DOH said Monday.

Of the total cases reported that week, 110 were severe and critical.

A total of 807 or 10.5 percent of COVID-19 patients in hospitals were in severe and critical condition as of Sunday, said the DOH.

Up to 635 or 24.9 percent of 2,551 intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients were occupied.

At least 72.4 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, of whom 17.8 million have received their booster shots.

