Tropical Depression Gardo and Typhoon Hinamnor continue to circulate near the Philippine landmass on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Courtesy: RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) on Wednesday said they are now preparing for the possible effects of Tropical Depression Gardo and Typhoon "Hinnamnor."

Regional disaster heads in areas that will likely be affected by the storms, particular Regions 1 and 2, and the Cordillera Administrative Region, have been directed to ready their resources, the NDRRMC said in a statement.

The council told concerned agencies to monitor advisories issued by PAGASA, Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), and other surveillance agencies, it said.

"Initiation of Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment at the regional level as needed has been encouraged," the council said.

"Strengthening risk communication and localizing the warning to communities within respective areas of responsibility have been advised," it added.

Meanwhile, PRC Chairman and former Sen. Richard Gordon said he has alerted all of his organization's volunteers and staff to respond to PAGASA reports that Typhoon "Hinnamnor" may bring heavy rains to extreme northern Luzon.

The Red Cross reminded the public to follow its 4Ps: Predict, Plan, Prepare, and Practice, as heavy rains may cause flooding and landslides.

“Magbantay at maging alerto. ‘Yan ang lagi nating mensahe sa mga Red Cross chapters kapag may parating na bagyo. Nakahanda kami sa Red Cross na rumespondeng muli sa ating mga kababayan sa Northern Luzon, kagaya nang dati, kung kailangan,” Gordon said in a statement.

Those in need of emergency assistance may contact the PRC's Operations Center at 143 or 8790-23-00.

According to PAGASA's latest update at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Gardo continued to maintain its strength while moving northward east of extreme northern Luzon.

Gardo is forecast to weaken and become a remnant low-pressure area (LPA) by Wednesday night or Thursday morning as Typhoon Hinnamnor begins to assimilate its circulation.

Once Hinnamnor enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), which is projected to happen as early as Wednesday evening, it will be given the local name "Henry."

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised in any part of the country due to Gardo, PAGASA said.

