MMDA enforcers manually list violators during the dry run of the driver-only car ban or High Occupancy Vehicle traffic scheme along EDSA on Aug. 15, 2018.



MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Wednesday said it would intensify its physical flagging of traffic violators after the suspension of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP).

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the NCAP in some Metro Manila cities in response to 2 pending petitions which sought to nullify the policy over due process concerns.

The MMDA will adjust the deployment of traffic enforcers to cover the areas where NCAP cameras are located, said its acting spokesperson and Legal Service head Cris Saruca Jr.

These areas include EDSA, Commonwealth, Quezon Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, C-5, and Macapagal Blvd.

The MMDA "will do its best to carry out our traffic management mandate by apprehending physically and directing traffic physically, as we await final resolution on the NCAP case," said Saruca.

He said the agency would seek the Office of the Solicitor General's advice on its next action, Saruca said.

The MMDA said the collection of NCAP fines would stop for those who were apprehended after the Supreme Court issued its temporary restraining order.

"Apprehension which happened prior to the TRO shall still be subject to corresponding penalties," it said.

The Supreme Court set the case for oral arguments on NCAP on Jan. 24, 2023.

