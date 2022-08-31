DFA secretary Enrique Manalo and Sen. Imee Marcos during the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs meeting on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Albert Calvelo/ Senate PRIB

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Wednesday confronted Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo over his allegedly "weak" stand on the Sabah issue involving the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate.

During the meeting of the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Foreign Affairs, Marcos cited a newspaper column in which Manalo was called "weakling" for his "silence" on the French court ruling ordering Malaysia to pay US$14.9 billion to the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate for breach of an international private lease agreement.

“Given that you are the Secretary of our Department of Foreign Affairs, let’s now set the record straight: what is actually your stand on the Sabah issue?" Marcos asked Manalo.

According to Manalo, the DFA has yet to issue a statement because the matter is still "under active consideration."

The Philippine government is not a party to the commercial arbitration case.

"We have discussed it and the DFA is coordinating with other agencies to really asses the nature and the implications of the issue... This is an issue which involves legal and political aspects," he said.

Manalo added that the views of other agencies are important "so that if and when we do issue a statement, we're pretty clear what the implications will be."

Malaysia contested the ruling and obtained a stay in the Paris Court of Appeal last July.

On Aug, 9, Sen. Robin Padilla in a privilege speech called out the Philippine government for its alleged failure to assist the Sulu Sultanate's heirs.

However, the camp of the claimants said they are not asking for the Philippine government’s assistance in enforcing the award.

The French court’s ruling has revived discussions on the Philippines’ claim to Sabah, which is governed by Malaysia.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., brother of Sen. Marcos, has not yet voiced his latest stance on the claim.

But in March 2013, when he was still a senator, Marcos Jr. said, "We, as a republic, have a claim over Sabah since the 1960's, we have historical claim over Sabah and that's a fact."

"The Sultan of Sulu and his people are Filipino citizens and, by virtue of that fact, they deserve protection from the government of the Philippines... it's the responsibility of the government to protect its citizens," he added.

