MANILA -- Tropical depression Gardo is now moving over the Philippine Sea Wednesday morning while supertyphoon Hinnamnor may enter the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday night, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin, PAGASA said Gardo was last seen 1,130 km east of extreme northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It is moving north-northeastward at 10kph.

According to the state weather bureau, Gardo is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the Philippines Wednesday morning.

It is expected to become a remnant low this afternoon or evening as “Hinnamnor” begins to assimilate its circulation.

Super typhoon Hinnamnor. US NOAA/Himawari 8

Meanwhile, supertyphoon Hinnamnor--which will be named Henry if it enters the Philippine area of responsibility Wednesday night-- was last seen 1,170km east-northeast of extreme northern Luzon, according to PAGASA weather forecaster Patrick del Mundo.

It has maximum sustained winds of 195kph and gusts of up to 240kph. It is moving at 30 kph.

Del Mundo said Hinnamnor is expected to recurve once it enters PAR, and is not expected to make landfall in the country.

He added, however, that they may still raise tropical cyclone wind signals over parts of northern Luzon when it enters PAR.

"Sa paglapit nitong si supertyphoon Henry, maaari tayong magtaas ng tropical cyclone wind signal, kaya naman antabayanan yung mga susunod na updates na ilalabas natin," he said.