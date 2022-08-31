Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (red) found within an infected cell (blue), cultured in the laboratory. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The country’s fourth monkeypox case is now on the way to recovery, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

"'Yung pasyente po natin na case number 4 'yun pong kaniyang mga lesions ngayon ay natutuyo na. So, onwards to recovery na po," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

(The lesions of our case number 4 are drying, already onwards to recovery.)

The patient will have to be cleared by doctors to be discharged from isolation, she added.

To date, the country's tally of monkeypox infections remains 4.

The DOH still cannot confirm whether or not the fourth monkeypox patient was infected through local transmission. The patient has no documented travel history to or from any country with confirmed cases of the disease.

The country's first 3 monkeypox cases were linked to travel.

"In terms of the history of the patient, up until now, we can’t extract that information kung may nakasalamuha na foreigner or ibang tao na galing sa ibang bansa," Vergeire said. "Hanggang sa ngayon, we cannot confirm kung... local case na ba ito o hindi na imported case."

(We can't extract that information, if the patient came into contact with a foreigner or someone else from abroad. Until now, we cannot confirm if this is a local case and no longer imported.)

“It’s not also right for the DOH to confirm already and announce that this is a local case since we cannot complete the history of the patient up until now,” she added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Courtesy of DOH

Of the 20 close contacts identified in the fourth monkeypox case, 4 are undergoing isolation, 1 is doing self-monitoring and 1 is assisting the patient in the isolation facility. Some 14 others have completed quarantine and asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, the country’s second and third monkeypox cases are set to end their isolation on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Though their existing lesions are still being treated, there were no additional rashes or symptoms that have been observed from the patients, the DOH said. Their close contacts also remained asymptomatic and most are doing self-monitoring.

"While today is the expected end date of isolation of cases 2 and 3, we will still wait for their physician's final assessment and clearance for discharge," the DOH said.