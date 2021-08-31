A health worker prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during the scheduled 2nd dose vaccination inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on July 8, 2021. Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. encouraged LGUs to prioritize the administration of second dose vaccines against COVID19 in the coming weeks to address the delays of arrival of stocks in the country. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can be used as a booster shot once it receives full authorization.

The FDA has given its list of requirements for Pfizer's application for full authorization, said director-general Eric Domingo. The vaccine currently has an emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

"Tingin ko siguro itong next month or two months magaapply na po ito satin," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(I think it will apply next month or within the next two months.)

"Kapag ito ay naging commercially available na kasi nasa doktor na kung paano irereseta at gagamitin po yung gamot."

(If it becomes commercially available, it is the doctor's discretion how to prescribe it.)

The US FDA last week granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in a bid to encourage residents to get their jabs following increasing cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.