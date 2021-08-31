No reason to suspend Moderna use in PH: FDA

The San Juan City local government rolls out the first doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for inoculation on June 30, 2021 at the Filoil Flying V Centre . Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines will not suspend use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines after foreign substances were discovered in Moderna vaccines in Japan, Food and Drug Administration director general Eric Domingo said Tuesday.

Domingo said Moderna vaccines that the Philippines received were manufactured separately from the ones being investigated in Japan.

"Na-check naman natin sa manufacturer ng Moderna. 'Yun pong mga batch na 'yun were exclusively made for Japan so hindi po kasama dun yung mga nakarating dito sa Pilipinas," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We checked with Moderna's manufacturer and found those batches were exclusively made for Japan so the ones that arrived here were not included.)

"Dito sa Pilipinas tuloy-tuloy po ang paggamit at wala pong dahilan para magsuspend tayo."

(Here in the Philippines we continue to use the vaccine and there's no reason for us to suspend it.)

Vaccinators also check vials and syringes before inoculating, he added.

Black substances were spotted in syringes and a vial, while pink substances were found in a different syringe, Japan's health ministry earlier said.

Two men, who had one shot from a suspended lot of vaccines, died within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, it said. The causes of death are being investigated.