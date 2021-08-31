Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - There is no hesitancy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) in facilities controlled by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, its spokesman said Tuesday.

"Wala po kaming problema when in comes to vaccination sa ating mga PDL. In fact, nagpapasalamat po sila and nare-recognize nila 'yung effort na ginagawa ng BJMP para mapasama po sila sa nababakunahan," said Jail Chief Inspector Xavier Solda in an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We don't have a problem when it comes to vaccination of our PDLs. In fact, they are grateful since they recognize the BJMP's efforts to include them in the inoculation program.)

PDLs in BJMP facilities are those still undergoing trial, while those at the Bureau of Correction's (BuCor) have already been convicted by courts.

"Since sila ay ongoing pa ang trial, kapag sila ay lumaya at bumalik sa community, fully vaccinated na sila," Solda said of the BJMP PDLs.

(Since they are still under trial, if they are freed and allowed to return to the community, they are already fully vaccinated.)

Rights advocates and health experts have expressed worries that jails in the Philippines could be a "ticking time bomb" due to congestion amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solda said 4,235 coronavirus cases have been recorded among 122,001 inmates in 470 jails managed by the BJMP. Of the total, there are 99 active infections, while 4,026 recovered from the respiratory disease.

Forty-one others, who have comorbodities, succumbed to the disease, he said.

More than 16,000 PDLs have received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 jab, while 4,261 have received their second dose. He said 6,680 others received the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

On Sunday, the Commission on Human Rights reminded again the government "to equally give attention to the condition of (PDLs) and their need for COVID-19 vaccination, including the welfare of personnel managing jails and other detention facilities."

It said that as of this month, only 474, all senior citizens, out of 48,000 PDLs in seven prison facilities under the BuCor have been vaccinated against COVID-19, as reported by the agency.

"As the country's independent national human rights institution, CHR stresses the importance and obligation of the government to treat all PDLs as humans with inherent dignity and rights, including their right to health," CHR spokesman Jacqueline Ann de Guia said.

Last July, a Pulse Asia survey showed more Filipinos are now willing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to the survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 16, 43 percent of Filipino adults said they would get vaccines against COVID-19, an increase from February's 16 percent.

