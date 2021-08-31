President Rodrigo Duterte discusses matters with Health Secretary Francisco Duque III at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on Aug. 24, 2021. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File



MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Monday he could bar his aides from attending Senate inquiries, as lawmakers looked into his administration's use of funds for the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Duterte said lawmakers were asking "leading questions" during a hearing that ran for around 7 hours.

"You’d create a crisis here. I do not know if it would be—‘pag ganyan ang bisyo n’yo (if that's your vice), I will not allow any Cabinet member to go to Congress to testify," the President said in a taped speech that aired on Tuesday.

"Gawain na ninyo kung [anong] gusto ninyo, kung anong gawain n’yo," he added.



(Do what you want, do whatever you'll do.)

Duterte said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III "cannot even complete his answer without being interrupted" during the Senate hearings.

He told officials, "Kung mapuno ka na, you just stand up."

"I-contempt ka nila, ikulong ka nila, maghanap ako ng paraan, makukuha ko kayo. In 24 hours, I will extract you. Nagbabastusan na tayo eh," Duterte continued.

(If you get fed up, you just stand up. If they cite you in contempt, detain you, I will find a way, I will get you. In 24 hours, I will extract you. We are already disrespecting each other.)

Lawmakers looked into the government's spending for the pandemic after state auditors flagged deficiencies in the health department's use of some P67 billion. Senators are also questioning alleged overpriced medical supplies that authorities procured.



Duterte has defended Duque and denied corruption in the health department.

The Senate "will not flinch" in its investigation into the procurement of allegedly overpriced pandemic supplies even after Duterte's remarks, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said.

"The Senate investigation is still ongoing. There is a lot more to discover and pursue so that all those responsible for this abominable crime against the Filipino people who continue to suffer amid the pandemic will be exposed and charged in court at the proper time," Lacson said.

Your Senate needs your support as we vow to continue and make the wave of justice rise above the trough of greed and corruption amid the pandemic and suffering of our people. Let us show the culprits that even Insatiability must know its limits. Together, we can do this. — PING LACSON (@iampinglacson) August 29, 2021

Aside from lawmaking, the Senate also performs an "oversight" function often through investigations "in aid of legislation," a crucial task in a political system of checks and balances.

Oversight also means reviewing how particular laws are implemented by relevant government agencies.

