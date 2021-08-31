Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on August 25, 2021, calling the government for the release of funds and benefits for special risk allowance and hazard pay allotted to health workers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health is looking for funds for the meals, accommodation, and transport (MAT) allowance of medical frontliners, its spokesperson said Tuesday.

The MAT allowance is among benefits that health workers said they have yet to receive, prompting them to conduct protests nationwide.

The budget for MAT allowance was downloaded to hospitals last December and later returned to the DOH as the authorization was nearing expiry, according to DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. It was then used for the procurement of other supply such as testing kits, she said.

The agency had written to President Rodrigo Duterte and the Department of Budget and Management if it can give the MAT allowance in cash, which the former greenlighted on June 1, Vergeire added.

"Mula nun, meron na tayong provison na pwede namin ibigay cash equivalent and this time we’re looking for funds para maibigay po natin 'yang MAT na yan," she told ANC's Headstart.

(Since then, we have a provision that we can give this in cash equivalent and this time we’re looking for funds so we can give the MAT.)

The DOH has also "accounted for" the supposed P11 billion unobligated funds, Vergeire added.

"Ito po ay atin pong nagamit sa ibang paraan. Wala po tayong extra money for us to be able to provide these," she said.

(We have used this, we don't have extra money money for us to be able to provide these.)

The DOH was supposed to meet with health workers later Tuesday, as the deadline medical frontliners gave to them lapses, but was called for a meeting with its budget sponsor at the House of Representatives, Vergeire said.

The agency last week held a "series of town hall meetings" with medical frontliners in different regions, she added.

"The plan is there, we are going to talk to them and sit down with them," she said.