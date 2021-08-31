A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before being given to people who had previously been inoculated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with Sinovac's Coronavac vaccine, in the Hospital de Clinicas, in Montevideo, Uruguay August 16, 2021. Mariana Greif, Reuters

MANILA – Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire had strong words for those who have illegally obtained COVID-19 booster shots while millions of Filipinos remain unvaccinated against the disease.

“Sana isipin niyo, 'yung bakunang itinurok sa inyo na pangatlong beses niyong nakuha, ninakaw niyo ang bakuna para sa ibang tao na dapat sila ang meron. Maaaring ikamatay nila ‘to,” she said in a Tuesday press briefing.

“It’s a line between a death of an individual versus you getting your contentment kasi nakuha mo yung bakuna na hindi naman dapat sa’yo.”

Vergeire appealed to Filipinos to show compassion for their fellow countrymen.

“Sana po lahat ng ating mga kababayan, magkaroon ho tayo ng malasakit sa ating kapwa. Dadating tayo diyan sa booster dosing,” she said.

Vergeire stressed that the government will buy COVID-19 booster shots once evidence shows that they are needed.

“Hindi pa kumpletong evidence para sa safety, hindi pa kumpleto ang ebidensya para doon sa length of immunity ng bawat bakuna,” she said.

She also said that the government is looking at buying second generation vaccines—those that can fight COVID-19 mutations—to use as booster doses.

“Gusto natin umabot naman titingnan natin na makaka-procure tayo ng second generation, para hindi itong old vaccines ang ibibigay natin as booster na ganoon din ang efficacy niya is affected also by this Delta variant.”

“If we can get better vaccines, why not?” she added.

Vergeire noted that some Filipinos have been infected with COVID-19 even after getting vaccinated. But she notes that severe and critical cases are rare among those who already had two COVID jabs.

“We have breakthrough infections. Hindi po natin itatago yan, maraming nagkakasakit, hindi lang sa isang klaseng bakuna, sa lahat ng klaseng bakunang meron tayo. Pero pag tiningnan ho natin ang severe at critical, napakababa po,” she said.

Vergeire said the low number of severe cases in the National Capital Region (NCR) is a testament to the effectivity of vaccines.

“Mataas po ang pagbabakuna sa NCR at nakikita natin unang-una, yung projected na 83,000 active cases projected for NCR by the end of August 30, hindi po natin narating yan. We’re just 41,000 cases here in NCR currently active cases.”

“So ibig sabihin, we’re doing something good. Pag tinitingnan natin yung severe cases natin last week po nasa almost 3 percent ang severe and critical sa NCR. Ngayon po it’s down to 1.6 percent,” she said.

Earlier this month, authorities launched an investigation regarding the supposed double COVID-19 vaccination of a fully-immunized person using different brands.

In July, San Juan Representative Ronaldo Zamora also disclosed that he was vaccinated against COVID-19 four times and two of the jabs he used were "bootleg."