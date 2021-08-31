DOH: Price of RT-PCR tests may be reduced anew

A limited number of citizens avail of the free drive-thru RT-PCR testing offered by the Manila City Government at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on January 18, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – To make testing more affordable and accessible to a larger part of the population, the Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday said the price of RT-PCR tests might have a reduced price cap yet again.

In a public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has already presented a new price cap for RT-PCR tests.

Vergeire did not elaborate.

The RT-PCR test, considered as the "gold standard" in COVID-19 testing, is priced around P3,800 in most public laboratories, and up to P5,000 in private laboratories in the Philippines as of early February, the agency's website indicated.

Vergeire explained that the existing policy mandates an individual to only pay the operational costs especially if test kits were donated by the government.

Citing reports of some doctors, the official added that patients reportedly opted to forego COVID-19 through RT-PCR testing due to its high cost.

“Kapag sila ay nagpa-test sa isang laboratory, dapat operational cost lang ang binabayaran nila dahil donated po namin ang mga kits na yan. For other LGUs, they offer this for free," Vergeire said.

(When they have tests in a laboratory, they should only pay for operational cost because we donated those kits.)

"Lalong-lalo na ngayon na tumataas ang mga kaso, nagbibigay tayo ng libreng testing kits sa ating local government so they can appropriately do their active case finding at makapagbigay ng libreng serbisyo sa ating mga kababayan,” she added.

(This should be done especially now that cases are rising. We already gave free test kits in our local governments so they can extend the service to the wider public.)

In late November last year, President Rodrigo Duterte directed the DOH and DTI to set a price ceiling on tests for COVID-19, following reports of overpricing.

The Philippines has averaged over 67,000 in testing outputs from Aug. 22 to 28. This is 20 percent higher than the 56,179 outputs in the beginning of the month.

POSITIVITY RATE

The positivity rate in the country, meanwhile, was recently at its highest of 27 percent, over 5 times higher than the World Health Organization’s (WHO) benchmark of 5 percent.

“Mayroon tayong laging target for testing. Noong una, ang target natin 70,000, sumunod 90,000 to 100,000 so that we can be able to decrease our positivity rate to 5 percent,” she added.

(We always have a target for testing. Our first target was 70,000 then 90-100,000 tests.)

But Vergeire pointed out that what the public must understand is that increased testing is done in order to detect more positive cases, to isolate them, in a bid to prevent more viral transmissions.

“Once transmission had been reduced, we can see positivity rate decreasing as well,” she said.

WATCH