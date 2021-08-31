MAYNILA - Itinalaga si Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa na bagong vice chairman ng Senate Committee on Finance nitong Martes.

Pinalitan niya si Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson na nagbitiw sa vice chairmanship ng kumite para maka-focus nang husto sa paghimay sa panukalang budget para sa susunod na taon.

Si Dela Rosa na ang mangunguna sa paghimay at pagdepensa ng Senate Finance Subcommittee-C hinggil sa panukalang budget ng Department of Information and Communications Technology at mga attached agencies nito.

Gayundin ito sa budget ng Department of National Defense at attached agencies, Commission on Human Rights, Dangerous Drugs Board, Mindanao Development Authority at Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process.

Kasama rin dito ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at Southern Philippines Development Authority.

Kabilang pa sa sasalang sa sub-committee ni Dela Rosa ang panukalang budget ng National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict at ang confidential and intelligence funds ng militar.

—Ulat ni Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News

