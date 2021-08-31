Albay lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA - Albay 3rd District Rep. Fernando Cabredo on Tuesday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID 19.



Cabredo told ABS-CBN News that he got tested as he was preparing to return to Manila.

“‘Yung kasama ko yung driver ko, palagi kong kasama sa sasakyan, negative siya. Tapos ‘yung dalawang kasama ko na city councilor, negative rin," he said.



Cabredo said he is now in a hospital in Legazpi City.

“Mild lang symptoms lang ako kasi vaccinated ako," he said.

Laguna Second District Rep. Ruth Mariano Hernandez is also one of the latest members of the House of Representatives to test positive for COVID-19.

Three lawmakers in the 18th Congress -- Representatives Bernardita Ditas Ramos, Francisco Jun Datol and Resureccion Acop -- have all died from COVID-19.

The House of Representatives has been conducting virtual sessions and committee hearings since the pandemic began, with many lawmakers working from their homes to adhere to the ban against mass gatherings.

