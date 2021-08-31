6 dead, 3 injured in Cebu City fire

The Bureau of Fire Protection said six people died from a blaze at a residential area in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

Among those that died in the fire at Arlington Pond, Barangay San Roque was a 72-year old woman, a 34-year old woman, and minors aged 12, 16, 6, and 3.

The BFP is still searching for a certain Ivan Mejia, a 58-year-old man with disability.

“They were probably trapped because according to my initial investigation, the doors of their homes were locked and for the senior citizen, she had a hard time going out," said San Roque barangay chairman Jerome Carbajal.

Three others, including two firefighters, were injured in the fire.

The fire reportedly started from the house past 2 p.m. It was declared under control minutes later, but officials only declared fire out at 3:41 p.m.

“The houses were made of light materials that made the fire spread easily,” said investigator F02 Fulbert Navarro.

The estimated damage was pegged at more than P11 million. Ten houses were totally burned while 5 were declared partially burned.

Six affected families were transferred to an evacuation facility.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

— Report from Annie Perez

RELATED VIDEO