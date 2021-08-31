31 Filipinos return home after evacuating Afghanistan



MANILA— Thirty-one Filipinos on Tuesday returned home to the Philippines after evacuating from Afghanistan, where the government has been toppled by the Taliban.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the 31 repatriates arrived in Manila via a repatriation flight from Doha, Qatar.

In its latest bulletin, the DFA said a Filipino who was evacuated from Afghanistan on Tuesday is now in Islamabad, Pakistan waiting for his onward repatriation.

The DFA said there are still 23 Filipinos in Afghanistan, while 188 have left the Middle Eastern state.

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

The foreign office earlier issued Alert Level 4 in Afghanistan, which prompted mandatory evacuation of Filipinos after Taliban militants took the capital Kabul amid the withdrawal of American forces.

Kabul's airport was rocked by a suicide bombing last week, which left dozens of Afghans, 13 US troops, and 2 British civilians dead.

Filipinos remaining in Afghanistan were advised to reach out through the following contact details:

— Report from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

