MANILA — Philippine authorities on Tuesday night welcomed 15,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from Russia's Gamaleya Institute, boosting the country's fight against the new surge of COVID-19 infections amid the Delta variant's community transmission.

The latest batch of Sputnik V shots arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 before 11 p.m. via Qatar Airways flight QR928.

The Russian-made jabs are part of the brand's component 2 or for second doses, the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said.

This delivery raised the country's total vaccine doses to over 51.9 million, data collated by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

Earlier in the day, the government received 3 million more COVID-19 shots from China-based Sinovac.

In a statement, the government task force said the country is expecting to receive almost 137 million additional virus jabs until the end of the year.

On September alone, Philippines is expecting the delivery of some 25 million more COVID-19 shots, which would be distributed across the country's province, according to vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr.

This includes, he said, 3 million donated doses from the United Nations-backed COVAX Facility, 12 million from Sinovac, 5 million from Pfizer, 2 million from Moderna, 1 million doses of single-dose Sputnik Light, and 1 million shots from a "bilateral partner."

“The latest 3 million doses of Sinovac at ang mga inaasahan pa nating deliveries sa darating na buwan ang simula ng ating pagtupad sa aming ipinangako na magkakaroon ng shift sa supply allocation ng mga bakuna kung saan prayoridad na ang supply ng mga LGU sa probinsya,” Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte during his address to the nation aired on Tuesday morning.

(The latest 3 million Sinovac doses and the upcoming deliveries in the coming months signals the start of our promised supply allocation for the priority LGUs.)

He added that the Philippines' vaccine deliveries monthly would start to scale up again on September, after his task force "negotiated for bigger allocations from various manufacturers."

“’Yung inaasahan natin na more or less 137 million doses by September until December ay magsisimulang dumating sa September with 25 million doses,” he said.

(The expected 137 million doses by September until December will start arriving next month with 25 million doses)

The government has so far administered almost 33.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, as of Sunday.

At least 19.3 million of the said figure were first doses, data showed.

Nearly 13.8 million individuals, meanwhile, are fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease, accounting for 19.46 of the 70 million government target, data showed.