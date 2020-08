Courtesy of Municipal Government of Sto. Tomas Davao del Norte Facebook page

Rescuers were deployed Sunday to search for four individuals believed to have been trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Brgy. Kinamayan, Sto. Tomas, Davao del Norte.

The individuals were reportedly conducting treasure hunting when part of the tunnel collapsed on Sunday morning.

- Report from Vina Araneta, ABS-CBN News