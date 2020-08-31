QC coronavirus cases reach 11,464 with new infections

MANILA - Quezon City logged 203 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Monday, bringing its total number of infections to 11,464.

In its latest bulletin, the city government said 78 more people recovered from the disease, raising the number of recoveries to 9,045.

Quezon City's death toll went up to 423, with 6 new deaths recorded.

Of the total number of cases, 1,996 are still active.

Among the city's districts, District 4 has the most number of coronavirus cases with 2,538, followed by District 3 (2,036) and District 1 (1,970).

Certain areas in the city were placed under 14-day "special concern lockdown" due to their high number of COVID-19 cases.

The areas were:

950 Interior, Aurora Blvd. in Mangga

11 Castilla St. in Valencia

55 Serrano Laktaw, in Doña Aurora

68 Iriga St. in San Isidro Labrador

26 Simoun St. in San Isidro Labrador

31 Zamboanga St. in Nayong Kanluran

5 Col. Salgado in West Kamias

As of posting, the Philippines has 220,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 59,699 are active.