COVID-19 cases in PH breach 220,000, as projected by UP research group

MANILA — Seven months since confirming its first case, and as recently projected by researchers from the University of the Philippines, the country's cumulative total of coronavirus infections breached the 220,000-mark on Monday, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 3,446 additional cases.

According to the DOH, there are now 220,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, of which, 59,699 are active.

This is only slightly higher than the UP OCTA Research Group’s projection of 220,000 total cases by the end of August, which took into account the two-week breather for health workers when stricter lockdown measures were implemented in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

With 165 additional recovered patients and 38 new deaths, there are now a total recoveries of 157,562, and 3,558 total fatalities.

The Philippines has been logging 2,000 to almost 7,000 additional COVID-19 cases since late July, following the easing of quarantine measures and the gradual opening up of the economy.

The UP OCTA group has said they expect cases in the Philippines to reach 330,000 to up to 375,000 by the end of September.

More details to follow.