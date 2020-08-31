Manila City brgys. with no COVID-19 infection for 2 months to get P100,000 each

MANILA — A P100,000-incentive will be given to barangays in Manila City with no coronavirus infection for two months beginning Sept. 1, mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagaso said Monday.

“In the next two months, starting September 1 and ending on October 31, kapag wala pong nairehistro na infection, walang new case sa barangay ninyo, magkakamit ang inyong barangay ng P100,000 incentive,” Domagoso said in a Facebook live.

Containing the virus

Domagoso said that the incentive-based program aims to curb the COVID-19 cases in the city, which, as of 12 noon of Aug. 31, has swelled to 8,100, of which, 874 are active.

“Ang goal natin ay zero COVID-19 infection for two months sa barangay, and I believe that you can do it. That is why we want to give you incentive,” he added.

He said all COVID-19 data in the barangays will be verified by the Manila Health Department (MHD).

The mayor added he has asked Vice Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan for the Manila City Council to allocate P89.6 million for the incentive-based program.

“Kinausap ko na po si Vice Mayor Honey kanina. Mag-aappropriate po tayo ng P89,600,000, kasi ang goal natin, hopefully, kanya-kanya tayong magsisigasig para labanan ang COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Bibigyan din po namin kayo ng certification ng pagkilala sa bawat opisyal ng barangay, from the chairmen to secretary, treasurer, to recognize the effort,” he added.

Internet cafes, sports facilities allowed to operate

Meanwhile, internet cafes and sports facilities in the city be allowed to operate at a limited capacity beginning Tuesday, Domagoso said.

Under Executive Order No. 36, such establishments, including gyms and fitness studios, will be allowed to operate at 30 percent of their capacity.

As curfew in the city is eased also beginning Sept. 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., those businesses and facilities may operate anytime from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., Domagoso said.

Under the executive order, sports facilities are allowed to resume operations “limited only to non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as walking, jogging, running, biking, swimming, tennis, badminton, equestrian, range shooting, and skateboarding using an outdoor setting only.”

Gyms and fitness studios are allowed to reopen only for individual workouts. “Group sessions composed of two or more persons shall be strictly prohibited,” it said.

Internet cafes are allowed to reopen solely for work or educational purposes.

The mayor said that operators of all internet cafes and sports facilities are required to wear face masks and face shields at all times.

“Sa mga papasok naman sa internet shop, kailangan kayo ay naka mask at hindi niyo itong puwede tanggalin habang nasa loob kayo ng internet shop,” he said.

“’Yung mga pupuntang customer sa gym, kayo po ay hinihikayat na mag-face mask, pero habang kayo po ay nag-eensayo, puwede niyo tanggalin saglit ng mask habang gumagawa ng set,” he added.

“Ngunit ‘yung instructor ay hindi maaari tanggalin ang mask at face shield."

Reverted curfew hours

The adjustment of the city's curfew hours is covered by Executive Order No. 37.

“The curfew hours for all persons in the City of Manila shall be from ten o’clock in the evening (10:00 pm) to five o’clock in the morning (5:00 am) during the duration of the community quarantine imposed by the national government,” it said.

Domagoso said he hopes to stimulate economic activity in the city by adjusting the curfew hours.

With the shortened curfew hours, businesses in Manila would have more time to operate while residents would have more time for their livelihood, he said.

Meanwhile, Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco said he will not adjust the curfew in his city, nor will he be reopening gyms.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez announced Monday that gyms and personal care centers will be allowed to resume limited operations starting Sept. 1 as new community quarantine classifications are set to take effect.

Review, testing, and tutorial centers will also be allowed to resume operations in Metro Manila and other general community quarantine (GCQ) areas up to 30 percent capacity, he said.

For gyms and internet cafes, Lopez said the Department of Trade and Industry will work with local government units on the specific guidelines "as to extent of operations and more specific health protocol requirements."

- with report from Arianne Merez, ABS-CBN News