Lacson to police possible 'double appropriations' in 2021 budget

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday said he would question several items in the 2021 budget that were already included in this year's appropriations.

Lacson did not disclose figures, but said that several infrastructure projects in the proposed spending bill were already funded under the 2020 budget.

"May mga nakita na kaming questionable and we want it to be clarified," Lacson said in an online press conference.

(We saw several questionable items and we want it to be clarified.)

"Maraming mga infra na nandun na sa 2020 budget, nandito na naman sa 2021. Bakit humihingi na naman ng pondo e parehong pareho? Pati 'yung technical description, parehong pareho," he said.

(There are a lot of infrastructure projects that are in the proposed 2021 budget that were already included in the 2020 budget. Why are they asking for funds for the same items? Even the technical descriptions are the same.)

"It's a big issue to me kasi baka (because it might be) double appropriation," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said he plans to create about 200,000 jobs using his administration's proposed P1-trillion infrastructure budget.

During the budget deliberations next month, Lacson said he would also urge the executive department to reduce its proposed P4.5 trillion budget.

"Sa laki ng utang natin... baka naman puwedeng umatras tayo ng konti dahil anyway, dahil may COVID, hindi naman makapag-implement 'yung mga agency," he said, noting that millions in public funds are usually left unspent by the end of every year.

(With our large debts... perhaps we could take a step back because anyway, not all agencies can implement projects because of COVID.)

"Year in, year out, hindi naman nagagastos lahat. Umuutang tayo para hindi gamitin. Parang mali naman ang economics noon," he said.

(Year in, year out, we do not spend all of our budget. We borrow money and end up not using it. I think there is something wrong with that kind of economics.)

The Senate is expected to begin tackling the 2021 spending bill next month, and pass it before the current budget expires on Dec. 31, 2020.