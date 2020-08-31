Lacson considering probe into PhilHealth's alleged favored dialysis center

Sen. Panfilo Lacson presides over a public hearing on August 24, 2020. Henzberg Austria, Senate PRIB

MANILA - Sen. Panfilo Lacson on Monday said he plans to file a resolution to investigate a dialysis center that received millions from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) should a task force probing the state-run insurance firm fail to include it in its recommendations.

The Senate needs to look into alleged anomalies involving B. Braun Avitum, not to hound the dialysis center but "to go after those responsible at PhilHealth," Lacson said in an online press conference.

"I’d like to see the recommendation of the Department of Justice-led task force. At kung wala roon, I think I should pass a separate resolution calling for an inquiry on B Braun-related anomalies," he said.

"Kasi obvious naman ang favoritism at saka masyadong discriminatory," he said.

A Senate investigation earlier found that PhilHealth disbursed millions of COVID-19 funds to B. Braun Avitum and several maternity clinics, which do not cater to coronavirus patients.

The same investigation also bared that a B. Braun Avitum account in the Balanga Rural Bank in Bataan received nearly P10 million from a PhilHealth office in another region.

The dialysis center has denied allegations that it has become the new "conduit" of irregularities in PhilHealth, saying the company does not own any bank account in Bataan province.

"Ang issue rito, paano sila nakakuha ng ganoong kabilis at ganoong kalaking pera from interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM), not to mention, in the past, 2018, sobra-sobra ang session-to-capacity ratio nila," Lacson said.

The senator said he expects cases to be filed against PhilHealth officials before the end of the year.

The Senate has given the documents it obtained to investigators in hopes that it would expedite the probe into the alleged overpricing of tech equipment needed for PhilHealth's modernization program, Lacson said.

"I hope hindi maulit yung mga nakaraan na expose na wala tayong nakitang nanagot," he said.

Last year, the Senate also investigated PhilHealth officials over their alleged involvement in the release of claims for dialysis patients who were already dead.

This year's investigations showed that some of the officials linked to the ghost dialysis scheme that hounded PhilHealth last year were even promoted to various positions.