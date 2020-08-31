Duterte: Gov't will provide food, shelter for health workers evicted from homes

MANILA - Healthcare frontliners have been displaced or evicted by their landlords and lessors amid the coronavirus pandemic will be provided with food and shelter by government, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday, as the country celebrated National Heroes' Day.

"You're renting a room, a house or what not pero dahil nga nasa frontliner ka, sa COVID, pinapaalis kayo because of the fear unfounded na mahawa niyo ang mga may-ari ng mga bahay at mga kasamahan niyo sa dormitoryo. If this happens you can call directly, the office of (COVID-19 National Task Force chief implementer)Sec. (Carlito) Galvez and we will provide with the necessary and billeting, pati pagkain na. We will choose a place to as to where you are working," Duterte said in a public presidential briefing aired late evening.

The President said displaced frontliners can tell the government the names of their landlords or landowners so he will "call their attention publicly."

"Kung sila (landowners) magkasakit, 'wag na sila tanggapin sa ospital rin. Parang ganun. Mabuti siguro. Tit for tat," said Duterte, who later said he was only joking.

Medical frontliners have expressed concern over discrimination that some experienced when people find out they work in hospitals handling patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

In Davao City, some nurses were reported to be being evicted from their dormitories. In Cagayan de Oro City, some passengers refuse to ride jeepneys when health workers in scrub suits are on board.

Dr. Jose Santiago Jr., president of the Philippine Medical Association, earlier said health care workers practice health protocols after duty so there is no reason for people to discriminate against them.